The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Justice Department Welcomes Passage of The Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act of 2020

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 3

On Jan. 13, 2021, President Donald J. Trump signed into law the Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act of 2020 (the “Act”), which limits the antitrust exemption available to health insurance companies under the McCarran-Ferguson Act.  The Act, sponsored by Rep. Peter DeFazio, passed the House of Representatives on Sept. 21, 2020 and passed the Senate on Dec. 22, 2020. 

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-welcomes-passage-competitive-health-insurance-reform-act-2020

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version