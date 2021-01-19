Foreign-Language Training Companies Admit to Participating in Conspiracy to Defraud the United States

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 05:00 Hits: 3

Two providers of foreign-language services, Comprehensive Language Center Inc. (CLCI), based in the Washington, D.C., area, and Berlitz Languages Inc. (Berlitz), based in New Jersey, were charged with participating in a conspiracy to defraud the United States by impeding, impairing, obstructing, and defeating competitive bidding for a multi-million dollar foreign-language training contract issued by the National Security Agency (NSA) in 2017, the Department of Justice announced today.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/foreign-language-training-companies-admit-participating-conspiracy-defraud-united-states