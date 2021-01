Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 21:06 Hits: 0

This country was founded on violence and desecration. If you want it to be better, prove it.

The post This Is America appeared first on Yes! Magazine.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/yes/peace-justice/~3/1pTPEQjOTNY/trump-capitol-america-white-supremacy