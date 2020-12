Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 19:08 Hits: 5

The ambivalence surrounding Black Pete’s status in the Netherlands mirrors an international unease about the the function and significance of blackface images and performances globally.

The post The Dutch Tradition of Black Pete and the Need for a Global Reckoning of Blackface appeared first on Yes! Magazine.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/yes/peace-justice/~3/Rq85UCBd0Jc/dutch-black-pete-global-blackface