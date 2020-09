Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 00:10 Hits: 5

A grand jury indicted one former Louisville police officer involved in the raid that killed Breonna Taylor—but not for her death.

The post Protesters Grieve and Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor After Indictment appeared first on Yes! Magazine.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/yes/peace-justice/~3/0DTryzPCSh0/breonna-taylor-protests-justice