Peacebuilding during a Pandemic: Keeping the Focus on Women’s Inclusion

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 5
This year was expected to be an opportunity to assess the past twenty years of progress on the women, peace, and security (WPS) agenda. Instead, it has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has dominated the international community’s attention and put recent gains for WPS at risk. One of the areas most at risk is the participation of women in peacebuilding efforts and peace processes—already a part of the WPS agenda where progress has been limited.
This paper looks into what actions states and international actors can take to ensure women’s participation in peacebuilding and peace processes during the pandemic. It draws on two virtual meetings—one at the ministerial level and one at the ambassadorial level—convened in partnership with the government of Sweden. Based on these meetings, the paper identifies five key factors that could help the UN and its member states keep the focus on women peacebuilders during the pandemic:
Read more https://www.ipinst.org/2020/09/peacebuilding-during-a-pandemic-keeping-the-focus-on-womens-inclusion