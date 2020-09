Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020

The police killing of João Pedro Mattos Pinto, a 14-year-old Black Brazilian in Rio de Janeiro, unmasked the scope of police brutality amid a pandemic and led to an unprecedented court decision.

