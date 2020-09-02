With Sanctions on ICC Officials, Trump Administration Erodes Human Rights and Accountability: PHR

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020

Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) condemns the U.S. sanctions placed today on officials from the International Criminal Court (ICC), the only permanent international court mandated to investigate and try those responsible for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and aggression.

The following statement is attributed to Karen Naimer, director of programs at PHR:

“The U. S. government’s imposition of sanctions on top ICC officials marks a new low for an administration determined to undermine international cooperation, human rights, and the rule of law.

U.S. sanctions are ordinarily meant to punish and deter those who commit serious crimes and violations of human rights. Instead, the administration is weaponizing them to degrade the very institution at the center of international justice and accountability efforts.

By attacking the ICC, the Trump administration does little to make Americans safer and instead emboldens war criminals and dictators around the world. The ICC is a vital mechanism for justice for survivors of unconscionable atrocities, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Myanmar.

Instead of targeting its senior officials, the United States should be working to strengthen the ICC and advance its mission of ending impunity for the world’s most serious crimes. Today’s announcement is an affront to international peace, justice, and accountability.”

