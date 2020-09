Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 22:06 Hits: 5

Race and caste are not the same system, but they are parallel oppressions that have the same logic.

The post It’s Time to Dismantle Caste in the U.S. appeared first on Yes! Magazine.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/yes/peace-justice/~3/ZcXeHaFUFys/caste-race-united-states