Historically, White Americans Have Failed to See Racism as a Systemic Issue. Is That Changing?

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 19:46 Hits: 5

After the civil rights movement, White people in the U.S. were still widely uncommitted to systemic solutions and policies to support racial equality. Although attitudes have shifted since, it’s not enough for transformative change.

