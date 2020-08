Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 14:00 Hits: 7

The Eastern Band of Cherokees is applying lessons from the pandemic to help them fight addiction in their community.

The post This Native Tribe’s Response to COVID-19 Is Working—and Addressing Another Community Problem appeared first on Yes! Magazine.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/yes/peace-justice/~3/TAxS0utie3Y/covid-pandemic-addiction-native-response