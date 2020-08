Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 17:27 Hits: 1

If you’re focused on fighting systemic racism and want to put your money where your mouth is, here are 7 ways to find Black businesses.

The post How to Find and Support Black-Owned Businesses appeared first on Yes! Magazine.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/yes/peace-justice/~3/lQFY4hwl6jo/find-black-owned-businesses