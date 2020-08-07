The Atlantic Council remembers Brent Scowcroft

Articles

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Brent Scowcroft, chairman emeritus of the Atlantic Council, president of the Scowcroft Group, and a former national security advisor to the President of the United States, passed away on August 6, 2020, at the age of ninety-five.

Scowcroft served in the United States Air Force for twenty-nine years, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant General before becoming the national security advisor for US President Gerald Ford in 1975. Scowcroft would serve in the same role for US President George H.W. Bush, becoming the only person to serve two different US presidents as national security advisor.

Scowcroft has served as a chairman of the Atlantic Council, chairman of the Council’s International Advisory Board, and as a board director for more than three decades. In 2012, the Atlantic Council launched the Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security, now known as the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. The Center honors Scowcroft’s legacy of service and embodies his ethos of nonpartisan commitment to the cause of security, support for US leadership in cooperation with allies and partners, and dedication to the mentorship of the next generation of leaders.

The Atlantic Council community reacts to the passing of Brent Scowcroft and reflects on his legacy as a statesman, strategist, and public servant.

Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council:

“With Brent Scowcroft’s passing, the United States has lost one of the most remarkable figures in our country’s foreign policy history. Seldom has the world seen a man of such historic accomplishment and remarkable modesty. He helped win the Cold War, he defined the role of national security advisor, and he mentored legions of principled individuals who continue to serve.

“His greatest characteristic was the one he most valued in leaders: judgment. Add to that huge doses of integrity, wisdom, decency, intellectual rigor, and tireless commitment. He will be remembered alongside Henry Kissinger, age ninety-seven, and Zbigniew Brzezinski, who passed away in 2017 at age eighty-nine, as one of the three strategic giants of their times.

“The Atlantic Council would not exist today were it not for his leadership as a board member, as chairman, as International Advisory Board chairman, and finally as chairman emeritus. Whatever his position, his role was outsized on the institution, its principles, and its commitment to constructive US engagement globally alongside friends and allies. We are proud to have launched the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security in 2012 in his name and dedicated to his enduring values and virtues.

“Thank you, General Scowcroft, for the life that you have led and for the inspiration you have left. We pledge to serve your lasting legacy. Our hearts go out to your family, your friends and the many in the United States, Europe and across the world who have worked with you over the years to create a better world. We all owe you so much.”

Barry Pavel, senior vice president, Arnold Kanter chair, and director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security:

“The country and the world have lost an historic force for stability and security, a legendary strategist who ended the decades-long Cold War without a shot. His legacy is deep and wide-ranging, and includes training generations of national security strategists and establishing the model National Security Council decision-making process that successors have sought to emulate.

“But perhaps his most important and long-lasting impact is how he comported himself, how he always exhibited humility and nonpartisanship. As the Director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council, we will continue to strive to honor General Scowcroft’s legacy of service every day by working to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world.”

Matthew Kroenig, deputy director for strategy at the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security:

“General Brent Scowcroft will always be known as one of the great American national security strategists. He said that the concept of strategy is simple (you need to articulate your goal and a plan to achieve it), but that doing good strategy work in practice is difficult.

“He was personally involved in setting up the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. He said that many organizations in Washington do day-to-day news cycle and policy work, but too few take a step back, look at the big picture, and do real strategy.

“We took that advice to heart. The Scowcroft Center seeks to honor General Scowcroft’s legacy of service every day by working to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world.”

Ken Weisbrode, writer, historian, and former Atlantic Council staff member from 1994-2000.

“Of the many acts of service General Brent Scowcroft has done for the Atlantic Council over the years, one, in my opinion, stands out. In the 1990s the Council, with about twenty members of staff and about a dozen interns, was little more than a mom-and-pop operation. Our mom and pop were Ambassador Rozanne Ridgway and General Andrew Goodpaster. The two served as co-chairs of the board and as active participants in study groups, delegation trips abroad, and similar activities. Most of the Council’s work in fact was done by such groups, made up of board members and invited outsiders.

“In 1997 our tiny organization nearly committed suicide when a board revolt resulted in Gen. Goodpaster’s departure after more than a decade at the helm. Amb. Ridgway had already left some time before. Thus, we were without senior leadership at a critical time for the Council, financially and otherwise. Into the breach came Gen. Scowcroft. He agreed to serve as chairman until another was found, and he set about right away to recruit one. He also sent word to our members, funders, and anyone else who mattered that the Council would stay in business and continue to do the important work it had always done. Finally, he told the staff that his door was open to each and every one of us (his office was in the building next door); soon we were invited to see him so he could review our ongoing projects and ask where and how he could be helpful.

“I still remember that meeting around a tiny round table. And then watching the Council steadily recover and grow under his quiet leadership. Gen. Scowcroft saved the life of the Atlantic Council. That it mattered to him to do so at that point in his own life and career says something important about the man, his character, and his legacy.”

