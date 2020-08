Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 19:59 Hits: 12

An appeals court overruled the shutdown of DAPL, pending a full environmental review. The fight against a pipeline that provoked unprecedented resistance continues.

The post Police Violence Meets Spiritual Resistance in the Struggle Over DAPL appeared first on Yes! Magazine.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/yes/peace-justice/~3/T1YTT2GeOEM/police-violence-dapl-ruling