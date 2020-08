Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 17:49 Hits: 0

Zimbabweans who had to flee their low-lying farms due to drought are finding an unexpected welcome in the nation’s Eastern Highlands.

The post How Zimbabweans Welcomed Climate Migrants appeared first on Yes! Magazine.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/yes/peace-justice/~3/CxltKe_HHRc/climate-migrants-zimbabwe