Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 19:47 Hits: 6

Humanitarian operations across war-shattered Syria are reaching 6.8 million people a month, but a worsening economic crisis is deepening poverty and pushing more and more Syrians into humanitarian need, the Security Council heard Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1069261