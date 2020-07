Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 14:49 Hits: 4

The COVID-19 virus is likely not impacted by the changing seasons like other respiratory diseases, the UN health agency said on Tuesday, before urging much greater respect for physical distancing measures to stop it spreading.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1069111