Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 09:00 Hits: 4

The immediate introduction of a Temporary Basic Income for the world’s poorest people could slow the current surge in COVID-19 and enable close to three billion people to stay at home, according to a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report released on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1068871