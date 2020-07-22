Articles

On July 22nd, IPI together with the governments of Ethiopia, Indonesia, Japan and the Republic of Korea is cohosting a virtual discussion on “Impact-Driven Peacekeeping Partnerships for Capacity Building and Training.”

In the context of the Secretary-General’s Action for Peacekeeping initiative (A4P), the next United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference, scheduled for April 2021 in Seoul, aims to strengthen UN peacekeeping, including by improving the performance and impact of UN operations; closing capability gaps through concrete pledges; facilitating new partnerships and strengthening existing ones; and promoting systemic changes that will improve operations.

The UN’s A4P Implementation Action Plan identifies four priority areas for training and capacity building: improving the security of peacekeepers; advancing UN-AU capacity-building of AU peace support operations; expanding triangular partnership between TCC/PCCs and member states; and supporting effective performance and accountability, including by operationalizing the light coordination mechanism to deconflict & share best practices of training programs.

This discussion, which draws on a white paper prepared by IPI, was intended to help member states plan for and prepare to make concrete, meaningful and impactful capacity building and training pledges at the 2021 Ministerial. Speakers addressed the current state and recent trends in capacity building and training, examined areas where further progress is required, and suggested priorities and recommendations on how member states, together with the UN, can move towards more impact-driven partnerships in these areas.

Opening Remarks:

H.E. Mr. Cho Hyun, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the UN

H.E. Mr. Dian Triansyah Djani, Permanent Representative of Indonesia to the UN

Speakers:

Mr. Arthur Boutellis, IPI Senior Non-Resident Adviser

Mr. Mark Pedersen, Director, Integrated Training Service, UN Department of Peace Operations

Ms. Kristina Zetterlund, Counsellor, Civilian Adviser, Permanent Mission of Sweden to the UN

Mr. Michael L. Smith, Director, Office of Global Programs and Initiatives, Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, U.S. Department of State

Mr. Fumio Yamazaki, Director, International Peace and Security Cooperation Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

Mr. Dawit Yirga, Director, International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia

Moderator:

Dr. Namie Di Razza, IPI Senior Fellow and Head of Protection of Civilians

Read more https://www.ipinst.org/2020/07/impact-driven-peacekeeping-partnerships-for-capacity-building-and-training