Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 19:44 Hits: 4

Independent UN human rights experts are urging the Ethiopian authorities to allow peaceful demonstrations, in a new appeal for investigations into the deaths of people protesting the recent killing of a popular singer and activist from the Oromo ethnic group.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1068781