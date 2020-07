Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Following the release of a UN study that shows at least 40 million children have missed out on early childhood education due to measures to combat COVID-19, the head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Henrietta Fore, warned that “the pandemic is making a global childcare crisis even worse.”

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1068811