Published on Monday, 20 July 2020

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to rage around the world, the UN chief urged everyone on Monday to take up a new social contract to combat the “inequality pandemic”, at a UN event marking the weekend’s observance of Nelson Mandela Day.

