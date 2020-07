Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 19:17 Hits: 4

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting development gains at risk, exposing vulnerabilities and inequalities both within and among nations, the UN Secretary-General is urging governments to reexamine how they work together to solve global challenges.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1068591