Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 01:21 Hits: 3

Today, the Trump administration issued an order instructing hospitals to send all coronavirus information directly to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), bypassing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The order concerns public health experts who fear this will enable the administration to distort and politicize scientific data. Ranit Mishori, MD, MHS, senior medical advisor at Physicians for Human Rights, said the following in response to the order:

“Requiring medical facilities to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when reporting coronavirus patient data could allow the Trump administration to manipulate and misrepresent data in a way that fits a political agenda rather than science. This administration has shown again and again that its coronavirus crisis response and public statements about the severity of the pandemic in the United States have not been grounded in science and medical evidence. The politicization of science has contributed to an overall failure to respond quickly and adequately to the pandemic, leading to devastating cases of illness and death.

“If there are deficiencies in the way the CDC collects and manages public health data, they should be addressed. But bypassing what used to be the premier public health agency in the U.S. with the necessary expertise and experience to lead a federal outbreak response will only weaken health crisis planning and response. This administration must stop marginalizing the CDC and allow its trained public health experts to continue to analyze data and information independently in order to ensure proper management of the resources necessary to track, test, treat, and manage this lethal virus, as they have been doing since early in the pandemic.”

###

The post PHR: Trump’s Order to Bypass CDC on COVID-19 Data Could Lead to Flawed, Distorted Health Records appeared first on Physicians for Human Rights.

Read more https://phr.org/news/trumps-order-to-bypass-cdc-on-covid-19-data-could-lead-to-flawed-distorted-global-health-records/