Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 18:26 Hits: 4

In much of the world, “hunger remains deeply entrenched and is rising”, the UN chief said on Monday, launching this year’s major UN food security update, highlighting that over the past five years, tens of millions of people have joined the ranks of the chronically undernourished.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1068261