Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 20:29 Hits: 1

States, civil society, psychiatric organizations and the World Health Organization (WHO) itself must change the way they address mental health challenges, a UN independent rights expert said, calling for a shift towards understanding the context behind mental distress.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1067741