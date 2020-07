Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 21:04 Hits: 4

As COVID-19 continues to disrupt the world’s health systems, economies and local communities, the UN Secretary-General on Monday highlighted how the pandemic has laid bare vulnerabilities to “new and emerging forms of terrorism”, such as cyberattacks, bioterrorism and the misuse of digital technology.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1067751