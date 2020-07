Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 16:15 Hits: 0

Nepal is one most remittance-dependent countries in the world, with many Nepalese sending home around $8.79 billion from abroad. However, since the economic slowdown resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, work for many of them has dried up. The UN is supporting efforts to manage the large-scale influx of returnee workers.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1067262