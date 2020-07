Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 20:51 Hits: 1

The UN regrets that the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is in doubt, but notwithstanding current challenges, that landmark deal is still the best way to ensure that Iran’s nuclear programme proceeds along a peaceful path, the UN’s top political official said on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1067492