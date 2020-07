Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 20:16 Hits: 5

The UN chief called on the world to step up “financial, humanitarian and political commitments”, to help end nearly a decade of brutal conflict and suffering across Syria, in a video message delivered to the fourth Brussels Donor Conference on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1067482