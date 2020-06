Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 20:57 Hits: 4

The Blue Nile is “critical for the livelihoods and development” of Egyptians, Ethiopians and Sudanese, the top UN official for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs told the Security Council on Monday, urging those States to reach a construction agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1067402