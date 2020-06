Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 20:59 Hits: 2

New records for extreme lightning bursts, or ‘megaflashes’, during 2019, have been made official, more than doubling the size and duration of the previous record flashes, the UN’s weather agency, WMO, announced on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1067182