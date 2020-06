Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 14:58 Hits: 5

The internet and new digital tools are being manipulated as never before to infringe on people’s right to free assembly, the UN’s top rights official said on Thursday, in a call for a moratorium on the use of facial recognition technology during peaceful demonstrations.

