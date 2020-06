Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 15:55 Hits: 5

When countries begin building back from the COVID-19 pandemic they must also work towards dismantling laws that discriminate against women, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message for International Widow’s Day on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1066892