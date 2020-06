Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 20:07 Hits: 7

Fifteen attacks on healthcare in Afghanistan were recorded during the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report published on Sunday by the UN Assistance Mission in the country, UNAMA.

