Category: Rights/Justice Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 04:00 Hits: 8

The UN celebrates the sixth annual International Day of Yoga on 21 June, recognizing the ancient practice as a holistic approach to health and wellbeing, and a powerful tool for dealing with the myriad stresses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic

