Human Rights Council calls on top UN rights official to take action on racist violence

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 18:56 Hits: 3

The UN’s top rights official, Michelle Bachelet, is to spearhead efforts to address systemic racism against people of African descent by law enforcement agencies, the Human Rights Council decided on Friday. The resolution – decided unanimously without a vote - follows a rare Urgent Debate in the Council earlier in the week, requested by the African group of nations, following the death of George Floyd in the US state of Minnesota.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1066722