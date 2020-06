Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 18:54 Hits: 5

The UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday heard powerful testimony from the brother of George Floyd, whose death captured on video while a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes in Minneapolis, has sparked worldwide protest.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1066542