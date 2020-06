Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 19:55 Hits: 0

Buoyed by the surrender of a key Darfur war crimes suspect, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is urging the Security Council to press Sudan to do more to bring other indicted persons – including ex-president Omar Al-Bashir – to justice.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1066052