Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 21:35 Hits: 0

As COVID-19 hits the fossil fuel industry, a new UN report published on Wednesday shows that renewable energy is more cost-effective than ever – providing an opportunity to prioritize clean energy in national economic recovery packages and bring the world closer to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1066082