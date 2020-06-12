Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 20:30 Hits: 3

We’re witnessing a global uprising in response to police violence against Black people and the systemic racism that pervades American culture. There has been an invigoration of the movement for Black lives. Millions are demanding justice and accountability, reimagining public safety, and rallying behind Black-led organizations calling for social change.

We want to hear from you. What has to happen to go beyond the slogan and ensure that Black lives really matter?

Add your response to the prompt in the comments. We will publish some in our upcoming “Black Lives Matter” issue. Comments will be pre-moderated, meaning they must be approved by a YES! staff member before they appear on this page. This is to screen out hate speech and ensure a civil discussion.

The post Community Conversation: How Can We Ensure That Black Lives Really Matter? appeared first on Yes! Magazine.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/yes/peace-justice/~3/JQw7W3p-9Co/community-conversation-how-can-we-ensure-that-black-lives-really-matter