Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 15:44 Hits: 6

People living on an isolated island community in the Pacific Ocean are finding ways to reduce their dependence on expensive imported food while promoting climate resilient farming techniques, thanks to a programme supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1065852