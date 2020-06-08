Overlapping international human rights institutions: Introducing the Women’s Rights Recommendations Digital Database (WR2D2)

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 10:56 Hits: 3

Journal of Peace Research, Ahead of Print.With the proliferation of the international human rights regime, states confront a dense set of institutional commitments. Our knowledge of the influence of these commitments is limited for two reasons. First, scholars largely focus on the effect of treaty ratification on states’ human rights behavior, but states engage with these institutions after ratification via regional human rights court rulings and UN recommendations. Second, scholars often examine these institutions in isolation. The institutions do not operate in isolation, however, nor do states necessarily consider the requests they receive from these institutions independently. In this article, we introduce the Women’s Rights Recommendations Digital Database (WR2D2), which maps the various recommendations international women’s rights institutions make on European states. We begin by discussing the importance of recommendations from international institutions and their relationship with commitment and compliance. We then describe the data collection effort, including two dimensions on which recommendations made to European states vary – precision and action. Next, we report descriptive statistics from the dataset, including regional and temporal trends. We conclude with a discussion of the multifaceted research agenda that this new dataset can facilitate.

Read more https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0022343319897954?ai=2b4&mi=ehikzz&af=R