Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 12:21 Hits: 3

Demonstrators who want to go into the street to make their voices heard, should take every precaution against catching or passing on the coronavirus, as the global pandemic is far from over, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

