Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 00:05 Hits: 3

With nearly 1.2 billion children out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, inherent inequalities in accessing the internet and other tools, allow them to continue their studies threatens to deepen the global crisis in learning, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1065672