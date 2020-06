Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 20:22 Hits: 5

Voices calling for an end to “the endemic and structural racism that blights US society” must be heard and understood, for the country to move past its “tragic history of racism and violence”, the UN Human Rights chief said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1065572