Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020

More than five years of conflict have left Yemenis “hanging on by a thread, their economy in tatters” and their institutions “facing near-collapse”, the UN chief told a virtual pledging conference on Tuesday, calling for a demonstration of solidarity with some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1065292