Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 20:22 Hits: 4

Anthony Romero started his job as executive director of the ACLU just seven days before September 11, 2001, and he’s been with us ever since. The subsequent “war on terror” presented new and widespread threats to civil rights and civil liberties. Now, he faces a new challenge: leading the ACLU during the COVID-19 pandemic. He joined the podcast this week to discuss how the ACLU is navigating the current moment.

“In moments of crisis, in moments of fear, civil liberties are often imperiled,” Romero told our host, Emerson Sykes. The organization has had to “adjust to our understanding of what liberty and freedom meant at a time like this.”

While the ACLU’s values and goals have largely not changed during this pandemic, Romero discusses how our work continues to evolve and grow over time, and how our vigilance is more necessary than ever.

You can listen to this episode here:

Anthony Romero on Leading in Times of Crisis Anthony Romero has been the Executive Director of the ACLU for nearly 20 years. He’s seen the organization through periods of massive growth and numer… Listen to this episode

Read more https://www.aclu.org/news/civil-liberties/anthony-romero-on-leading-in-a-time-of-crisis