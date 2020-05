Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 19:25 Hits: 3

The global coronavirus pandemic is testing the multilateral system like never before and the Security Council must stop the “infighting”, and step up to the challenge, the European Union’s foreign policy chief told the 15-member body on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1065022