Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Sunday, 24 May 2020 18:30 Hits: 4

Costa Rica is winning plaudits for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alice Shackleford, UN Resident Coordinator in Costa Rica, and WHO Representative María Dolores Pérez-Rosales, explain why the small Central American country is managing to keep the number of cases down, and its population healthy.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1064412